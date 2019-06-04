Hailey Baldwin Asked About Baby Names For Future Children, But ‘Won’t Say’ What She Has Picked Out

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are happily married, but they are enjoying their time together as a married couple before having kids. However, that doesn’t mean that Mrs. Bieber hasn’t thought about names for her future kids. According to PEOPLE, though, if Hailey has any names picked out, she isn’t telling what those names are.

During a question and answer session on social media, Hailey answered some questions by fans. Hailey was asked by a fan what names she would like to use for her future daughter or son and she replied, “Won’t say.”

Hailey and Justin shocked fans when they tied-the-knot last fall. In a quick ceremony at a courthouse in New York, the young couple married after being together for only a few months. Despite dating for only a little while, the couple has been going strong and working through anything that comes their way.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin’s sister Alaia spoke to Us Weekly about her sister’s wedding plans and revealed that even she didn’t know when the wedding would take place.

“We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hailey and Justin would have a large wedding ceremony later this year. However, they put those plans on hold after Justin took some time to focus on his mental health. According to a recent report from The Inquisitr, a wedding ceremony is still reportedly in the future for the young couple according to another article from PEOPLE, though they will wait until “they feel they are ready.”

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

Loading...

Hailey and Justin often share photos of one another on social media and, over the weekend, Hailey shared three sweet photos to Instagram of her along with Justin. In the black and white photos, Hailey smiles sweetly at Justin and, in the next two photos, Hailey rests her head lovingly on his shoulder.

With the photo, Hailey wrote, “safe place. happy place.”

A few days prior to Hailey’s post, Justin also shared a black and white photo of himself with Hailey to Instagram. The photo showed the two hanging out at a studio and both Hailey and Justin look happy to be together.