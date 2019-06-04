LaLa Anthony Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging, Sparkly Blue Dress At The CFDA Awards

LaLa Anthony is flaunting all of her curves on her latest Instagram post.

The actress decided to step out at the annual fashion event by wearing a blue, sequined gown designed by Ruthie Davis. According to the Power star’s caption, Davis invited her to the award ceremony. The dress also has a deep split that shows off LaLa’s toned legs and thighs. Davis also added blue feathers to the piece and designed the neckline to show off LaLa’s cleavage.

For accessories, the mother of one donned silver, chunky hoops, courtesy of Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. LaLa also wore Sally LaPointe heels with straps that stop at the TRL alum’s calves. LaLa’s hair was styled in a sleek, short high ponytail created by Myss Monique, according to her tags. LaLa’s makeup look, which was created by Porsche Panache, was an ultra-glam look, with the actress having smoky eyes and a nude lip. LaLa credits Maeve Reilly as her stylist for the overall look, with photographer and art director Robert Ector playing a role behind the scenes.

The Think Like A Man actress received more than 18,000 likes at the time of writing. LaLa also received more than 200 comments from her 8.7 million followers.

“Ma’am! I need a life vest!!!! The way these waves are crashing over me!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Always looking flawless,” another follower chimed in.

Loading...

LaLa’s appearance comes just days after it was announced that the personality will join the cast of BH90210, which is a reunion series of Beverly Hills: 90210. According to Deadline, LaLa will play the onscreen wife of Brian Austin Green. The actress has been tapped as a recurring character in the series, which is set to air on Fox and will last for six episodes. The reboot is reportedly a “serialized drama” and is inspired by the real lives of some members from the original drama. The series is set to include Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Shannon Doherty, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris, who will reportedly play themselves. In addition to being Green’s wife, LaLa will reportedly play a hip-hop artist named Shay, who is the breadwinner of her family while Green watches over their three children. LaLa shared her excitement about the role on Thursday, May 30.

“90210 IS BACK!! I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210‼️It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green Let’s gooooo!!” LaLa captioned.

The CFDA Awards will be held on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.The Inquisitr.