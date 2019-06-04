‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode Preview: Search Parties Are Formed As A New Threat Emerges

Victor Strand and Daniel Salazar also meet up in Episode 2.

The Season 5 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead managed to set up the premise for the remaining episodes. As viewers look forward to Episode 2, here’s what can be expected.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw viewers introduced to some new characters via a group of children, Logan (Matt Frewer), and some strangely dressed masked men, which have already been discussed in a previous article from The Inquisitr. An old face was also revealed when Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) turned up on one of Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tapes.

In addition, a new area was established — and it appears to not only be in control of the masked men in black but to contain radiation as well. So, how will all of this play out in Episode 2?

According to Coming Soon, Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 will be titled “The Hurt That Will Happen.” The synopsis is listed below.

“Morgan and Alicia meet a survivor and learn of a grave new walker threat; the mission is put to the test when one of their own goes missing; Strand makes contact.”

The synopsis seems to indicate that yet another new character will be introduced in Season 5. In addition, a new threat involving the infected is also suggested. As yet, it is unclear whether this threat involves radiation or not, although an image of someone in a protective suit is revealed in the trailer for Episode 2.

The missing person could be Althea, who was tasered by one of the mysterious masked men in black introduced in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. However, it could also indicate that someone else will go missing.

The synopsis for Episode 2 also announces that Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) meet up, something that was hinted at in the Season 5 premiere. As a result of this meeting, the potential of something going wrong and the group having to search for Strand in the next episode of Fear is certainly a possibility.

As well as the title and synopsis for Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 being released, there is also a trailer for the upcoming episode. The trailer, released by Skybound, opens with Strand recording his own tape since it appears that he believes he might not survive his encounter with Daniel Salazar.

The trailer shows more information about the radiation area seen in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Morgan (Lennie James) have also come across a roadblock with cars emblazoned with the message, “Danger keep out.”

John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) are also searching for something in the next episode of Fear. However, it isn’t clear who — or what — they are searching for and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode to find out more.

You can watch the Episode 2 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 9 at 9 p.m.