Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Spills Out Of Insanely Tiny Green Bikini

Is there anything that Rachel Bush doesn’t look absolutely amazing in?

The wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer is known for showing off her curvy figure on Instagram, oftentimes in a skimpy little bikini. On almost a daily basis, the brunette bombshell dazzles her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a hot, new photo and that was certainly the case earlier this afternoon. In the new image posted to her account, Bush is earning the attention of her male followers by promoting a product that is just for them.

The 21-year-old stands front and center in the photo with a tropical background just behind her. Bush holds up a product from the brand Manscaped and urges her followers to use her code for 20% to make a purchase. While clad in a tiny green bikini, the mother of one wears a slight smile on her face while holding up the product in her left hand.

The model leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a tiny stringed bikini that barely even covers her her chest, allowing fans to see ample amounts of cleavage. The bottoms of the bikini are just as sexy as the top, with Bush popping out her hip and flaunting her toned and tanned leg for the camera. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled along with a beautiful face of makeup.

In just a few short minutes of the post going live, Bush has already earned rave reviews, amassing over 18,000 likes in addition to 320-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over the model’s incredible figure, countless others commented on the product that she is endorsing in the snapshot.

“How are you still getting hotter?!?,” one follower asked.

“Absolutely the queen of IG no doubt about that every angle is always so incredible.”

“You’re literally perfect and I’ve never said that about anyone,” another Instagrammer commented.

And the bikini-clad photos have been coming rather frequently over the past few weeks. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Bush posted a double photo update for her army of followers last week. While the first image in the series shows Bush and her hunky husband lying together on a lounger, it was the second photo in the deck that really had her fans swooning.

In this particular image, Rachel lies next to a pal, both women wearing incredibly sexy swimsuits. Once again, Bushl flashes her backside at the camera while rocking the same thong bikini bottoms as appeared in the earlier photo. Her fans went absolutely crazy over the post, giving it 480-plus comments and well over 57,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Rachel by giving her a follow on Instagram.