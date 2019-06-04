Thonged Bombshell Hannah Palmer Smolders In Cleavage-Spilling Bikini, Works That Video Camera

Hannah Palmer is a model who knows how to work the camera. The blonde bombshell might not have reached the first place as Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl, but her most recent Instagram update may see the judging panel regret having ruled her out.

On June 3, the Arizona-based model updated her Instagram. The video seems to take in every aspect of this beauty’s appeal. Hannah’s bikini-ready body is on show, her blue-eyed gaze has been captured, and the camera has taken in her sensational body from head to toe.

Shot at a relatively low speed, Hannah is seen flaunting her curves in a tiny thonged bikini. The white two-piece comes minimal. That said, it is adorned with feminine flourishes. String ties at the bust and small sleeve details add a certain girly finish. There’s no denying the bikini’s skimpy nature, though. It’s flaunting this model’s cleavage in a somewhat spilling manner – that said, the swimwear is as tasteful as the overall video.

Initially standing under wooden beams, Hannah moves from full-length to seated. Here, she is sipping at a Bang Energy drink. Toying with her lips, smiling, and blowing a kiss, Hannah is looking sensual and eye-catching. She’s also doing a great job promoting the beverage.

Fans have been leaving comments.

“How do you look this good without even trying,” one fan wrote.

“you’re legit perfect” was another comment.

Given the oozing sexuality, feminine innocence, and bronzed goddess forming the very watchable video, Bang Energy is likely thanking its lucky stars that Hannah Palmer exists. Amid a platform filled with scantily-clad models, brands might appear to have all the choice in the world, but cherry-picking the right spokesperson is a skill. It requires someone with enough of an eye to pin down just the right girl – clearly, Bang Energy has a skilled team.

Hannah has 695,000 Instagram followers. Lower-profile as she may be compared to the likes of Lindsey Pelas or Amberleigh West, she is nonetheless climbing the ranks. Her potential as an influencer has been picked up on by more than one brand – alongside being a Bang Energy “Elite Model,” Hannah is a KO Watches ambassador.

While fans would likely claim not to notice the products being promoted, there’s no denying that influencing has an effect. With Hannah, however, the plugging doesn’t feel forced. It quite simply seems to be one beautiful blonde, her sexy curves, and a product that she’s enjoying.

Fans appear to have enjoyed today’s video. Hannah and her white bikini racked up over 37,000 views within two hours of going live.