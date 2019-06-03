Kourtney Kardashian Accused Of ‘Promoting Pornography’ In Racy ‘Playgirl’ Photo

Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a sexy new photo of herself on social media, and many of her fans loved it. However, there were others who did not think the photograph was appropriate to share online.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting in a red room as she flaunts her long, lean legs and curvy backside in a short black dress, knee-high black socks, and platform shoes.

While Kardashian sits in a red vinyl chair, she crosses her legs and looks inside the pages of a Playgirl Magazine. Kourt has her dark hair parted to the side and worn in straight strands while rocking bright red lipstick as she gazes at the pages of the risque magazine.

While some fans thought the photo was hilarious and cute, and complimented the reality star on her stunning good looks in the sexy snapshot, others spoke out in the comment section, claiming that they didn’t like the photo.

“I thought you were a Christian. Great role model promoting pornography and all. Disappointed & disgusting. No longer a Poosh fan,” one fan told the mother-of-three in the comment section.

Another fan thought that Kourtney may be having a mid-life crisis due to all of the sexy photos she has been posting on social media as of late.

“Ok I see what’s going on! Midlife crisis after three kids. Yep! As clear as day,” the hater stated.

A third social media user claimed that just because Kourt was a member of the Kardashian family, it didn’t mean that all of her photos were automatically likable.

“Just because you are a Kardashian doesn’t mean everything you do is so cute,” the critic wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a photo of herself to Instagram from when she was pregnant. The reality star posted a snapshot of herself naked under an open robe as she cradled her baby bump, proving she’s not afraid to go nude in public.

Kardashian opened up about the photo on her lifestyle website, Poosh, as she revealed that she loved being pregnant and made sure that she was putting healthy food into her body as well as getting plenty of exercise while she carried all three of her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians or following her on Instagram.