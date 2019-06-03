Kelly Ripa Calls Anderson Cooper ‘Best Friend’ In Sweet New Instagram Post

Kelly Ripa is thanking her lucky stars for the amazing friendship that she shares with Anderson Cooper.

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Ripa regularly shares photos of herself and Cooper with 2.3 million-plus followers. Earlier today, the mother of three took to her Instagram account to share not one but two new photos of herself and the CNN star in honor of his birthday. The first photo in the series shows Ripa and Cooper enjoying a meal together.

In the sweet image, Ripa sits right next to Anderson, grabbing his arm and giving him a big hug. She affectionately leans her head against his shoulder and smiles into the camera. Anderson sits up tall in the image, looking straight into the lens and cracking a smile just like his friend. Kelly looks casual in a long-sleeved white shirt, wearing her blonde locks down and straight. She also appears to be makeup-free in the photo. Cooper looks casual in a grey t-shirt while sporting his signature black-rimmed glasses.

The second photo in the series is equally as sweet as the first, only this one is in black and white. In this image, Ripa leans her face into Cooper’s while she again wears a huge smile on her face. The 48-year-old dons a face full of subtle makeup and wears her short tresses down and straight. She touches her cheek to Anderson’s and they both close their eyes in the sweet embrace.

To go along with the photos is an equally as sweet caption. Since the snapshots went live on her social media page, Ripa has earned plenty of attention from fans with over 57,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to comment on the pair’s adorable friendship while countless others chimed in to wish Cooper a happy birthday.

“Awwwww. i love you,” Cooper replied on the post.

“Happy birthday Mr. Cooper. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays today. You don’t know this but you were the inspiration for my son going into the news production field.”

“Cute pic! Love when he guest hosts! You’re like brother and sister. You’re also both so witty and likable and in sync. Happy Birthday, Anderson,” another follower wrote.

And as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Ripa shared a photo tribute to another special man in her life — her son, Michael Consuelos. Along with a series of photos from throughout his life, the television personality penned a sweet post for her eldest child. Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, also wished his son well in an adorable post of his own and it’s clear that there was plenty of birthday love to go around these past few days.