‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere: Will Daniel Salazar Lend Victor Strand His Aircraft?

Daniel has turned up on one of Althea's tapes and now Strand will pay him a visit.

The Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the main group on the lookout for a new aircraft after Althea (Maggie Grace) crash-landed the one they had. In a surprise twist, one of Al’s tapes revealed that Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) actually has an aircraft in his possession. The only question is, will Daniel lend it to Strand (Colman Domingo), especially after Strand shot him in the face?

Daniel Salazar has managed to evade death twice already in Fear the Walking Dead. First, he escaped a massive blaze at Celia’s (Marlene Forte) ranch in Season 2. Then, he was shot in the face by Strand in Season 3. Now, he has turned up on one of Althea’s tapes and is apparently in possession of an aircraft — something the group now needs.

Strand was tasked with locating Daniel — known as Skid Mark on Al’s tape, according to Screen Rant — and asking him if they could borrow his plane. However, will Daniel give up his precious cargo so easily, especially to the man that once tried to kill him?

According to the Episode 2 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 that Skybound has uploaded, it appears that it will be an uphill battle for Strand to win over Daniel’s trust once more. In fact, it seems that Strand is so convinced things will get rough between him and Daniel that he leaves a goodbye message via one of Al’s tapes for the rest of the group to view.

Very little is shown via the Episode 2 trailer regarding Victor and Daniel’s meet up, only that Daniel is shown shooting at something — or someone. However, a previous trailer for Season 5 of Fear has shown an extended conversation between Victor and Daniel occurring, so it seems likely that might just be a warning shot.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode of Fear to find out whether or not Daniel will get involved with Victor’s group once more.

You can watch the Episode 2 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 9 at 9 p.m. with Episode 2 (titled “The Hurt That Will Happen). The synopsis for this episode is below.