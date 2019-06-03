Bella Hadid Goes Braless Under Sexy Unbuttoned Dress In New Instagram Selfie

Bella Hadid’s Instagram account boasts a whopping 24.6 million followers, and they are certainly loving the latest addition to her feed.

The sizzling photo shared on Monday, June 3 was a result of the 22-year-old lounging in a black directors chair and finding the perfect moment to snap a selfie through the large, wooden-framed mirror that hung in front of her. It’s a floor-to-ceiling length mirror, which provided the perfect look at every inch of the model’s impressive figure and seriously risque ensemble — a look that definitely did not disappoint her fans.

Behind Bella was a white wall adorned with green plants, while a large window next to her offered the view of a sea of bright green trees. These surroundings appear to have inspired her outfit for the day which consisted of a dangerously short white dress and pair of neon green stilettos.

The Victoria’s Secret model left very little to the imagination in her skimpy dress, which the caption of her post alluded was a piece from Rihanna’s new luxury fashion line Fenty. The garment almost resembled an elongated white denim jacket and featured a slew of silver buttons down the middle — most of which Bella opted to leave unfastened. The move created a daringly deep v neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, as well as the stunner’s decision to go braless underneath, creating an even more NSFW air about it. Barely grazing past Bella’s upper thighs, the number also allowed for the model to show off her long, toned legs, which she had stretched out in front of her in an expert position so as not to overly expose herself.

In typical Bella Hadid fashion, gobs of accessories were added to her barely-there ensemble. Underneath the oversized collar of her dress peeked out a large, statement necklace, while a pair of huge hoop earrings dangled from her ears. She completed her casual look with a pair of trendy, clear sunglasses and, of course, her bold heels that added a pop of color to the look.

Fans of the catwalk queen quickly showered her with love for her newest upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 150,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“SO SO SO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote, while another said her look was “breathtaking.”

“Ugh yessss I’m obsessed,” commented a third.

Going braless seems to be a trend for Bella this summer. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model pulled the same move in a new campaign for Vogue Spain. One sexy snap from the photo shoot caught the younger Hadid posing inside a car, showing off some major cleavage underneath an open shirt and jacket as she sipped on a Slurpee, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.