Miley Cyrus Shows Off Bare Chest In See-Through Bra On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been posting a series of racy photos on Instagram and on Monday, she took to her social media story to share a nearly-naked photo of herself.

In the photo, Miley Cyrus leaves nothing to the imagination as she flaunts her bare chest in a completely see-through black bra. The singer dons a sheer top and nothing else, putting her naked chest on full display.

Cyrus left no caption for the risque photo but did serve up a sassy look for the camera. Miley has her hands in her long, blonde hair, which she styled in loose waves.

The Last Song actress also sports a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. She also wears pink blush and highlighter to add to the shimmer on her face.

Miley wears layered chains around her neck and multiple bracelets on her wrists. Many of her tattoos are also seen in the NSFW photograph.

Cyrus stands in front of a plain white background for the picture and offers no explanation or reason behind the portrait to let her fans know what she’s doing. However, it seems likely that the photo could be in correlation with her new album She Is Coming, which dropped last week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, recently spoke out about the couple’s relationship and revealed that they do want to have children someday, but that it is currently not the right time for them.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia.

The actor also revealed that he and Miley’s decision to have a quickie wedding back in December came from the emotions they felt after their house burned down in the devastating Malibu wildfires last year.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Hemsworth said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth by following the couple on Instagram.