Wendy Williams’ Summer Jam Appearance Sparks Romantic Rumors Between The Host And Her DJ

Wendy Williams is bringing her newly single life into the summer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the talk show host was seen over the weekend rocking Daisy Dukes while she attended Hot 97’s Summer Jam. The television personality also straightened her signature blonde locks and paired the outfit with a leopard jacket and shades. During the performances, Williams was seen standing next to a DJ booth and showing off her fabulous look. The person playing at the booth was DJ Boof, who works with Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. HotNewHipHop reports that Williams and Boof are rumored to be dating. The outlet claims that the two have grown seemingly closer since Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter decided to call their marriage quits. Many Twitter users decided to sound off on the possible romance between Willams and Boof.

“Wendy Williams At summer jam with DJ Boof and I’m cryingggg ITS A HOT GIRL SUMMER WENDY I FEEL YOU,” one follower tweeted.

“I’m starting to think Wendy and DJ Boof is a couple because she’s been with him ever since the divorce announcement,” another follower chimed in.

The former radio personality and the New York-based DJ have been seen out on multiple occasions over the last several months. Boof reportedly was one of the first to take Williams out to dinner after she confirmed that she was leaving her husband after more than 20 years of marriage. Although Williams’ reason for attending the event was reportedly to support Boof, neither party has confirmed if they’re an item.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share one son together- Kevin Jr, 19. The couple was rumored to have marital woes, and Hunter was accused of cheating on his wife on multiple occasions. The former manager reportedly cheated on Williams and conceived a baby outside of their marriage. Since then, HollywoodLife reported that Williams has stepped her sexy game up on Instagram. Days before her Summer Jam look, Williams wore a black, skintight dress with a sheer robe and black shades and a nude lipstick, which the outlet describes as, “Mariah Carey vibes.” A source to Williams claims that the Daytime Emmy winner is feeling free to live her life on her terms since deciding to leave her marriage.

“Once she stopped fighting to save her marriage and accepted that it was truly over, she turned all of her energy toward building her new life and it’s been such a huge shift. She’s so much happier now and she truly feels like she’s living her best life, now.”