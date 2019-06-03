Does Lala Kent Already Regret Reconciling With James Kennedy? They Delete Instagram Photos

Lala Kent and James Kennedy reunited at a Los Angeles studio.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy reunited over the weekend but have things between them already gone south?

Amid filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Kennedy reunited with one another at a Los Angeles studio following years of feuding and during their time together, they each shared photos on their Instagram pages.

“We made a dope record in the studio today, glad to have my friend back. Get ready for some pure fire,” Kennedy wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo.

Around the same time, Kent also shared a photo of herself and Kennedy in which she was seen posing alongside her one-time bestie in lingerie with her arm on his shoulder.

A short time later, Kent deleted her post and a while after that, Kennedy deleted his as well.

Kent and Kennedy became close friends after Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during Season 4 but after Kent began to focus on her now-fiance, Randall Emmett, who Kennedy publicly made fun of on a number of occasions, their friendship came to an end.

As Kent revealed during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, she attempted to salvage her friendship with Kennedy on a number of occasions but decided to end things between them for good ahead of production on Season 7 after Kennedy made an inappropriate comment to her fiancé.

In April, Kent spoke to Us Weekly about Kennedy’s behavior at the Vanderpump Rules reunion after stating that she was “very proud” about the way in which she carried herself during the taping.

“I stayed in my seat the whole time. I was very proud of myself for that. It was mostly this little triangle of James and Kristen [Doute] and Jax [Taylor],” Kent told the magazine.

Loading...

According to Kent, Kennedy may have looked good at times on Vanderpump Rules but at the reunion, she alleged, he completely demolished any good edit he may have gotten during the season. Kent then said it was “fabulous to watch” Kennedy’s antics throughout the taping.

“I call him ‘the energizer,’ but he’ll just self destruct on his own. I just wind him up. We iced him out because of his actions that never change,” Kent explained.

As for why Kent and Kennedy both deleted the Instagram posts they previously shared of one another, that is unclear.

Kent, Kennedy, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year in the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.