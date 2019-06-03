Britney Spears Flaunts Her Toned Booty In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Britney Spears is flaunting her famous figure on social media yet again. The singer has been posting a series of fitness-themed photos and videos, which her fans have been loving, and she is continuing the trend this week.

On Monday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a pair of skimpy gray shorts and a teeny tiny teal sports bra.

The singer was in her home gym on a yoga mat as she put one of her feet on the ground and lifted the other straight up behind her, putting her super-toned booty on full display.

Britney completed her look with a pair of orange sneakers, and had her long blonde hair pulled up into a messy ponytail, which fell over her head as she did the yoga move. She revealed that the move was called a needle in the dance world.

Spears’ impressed her fans with her flexibility, which she has been showing off on social media over the past few months. Last month, Britney showed off some of her yoga moves by lifting her leg over her head while lying on the ground and flipping over to do a handstand against the wall.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears spent some time in a mental facility earlier this year, and since being released she’s revealed that she has been doing some work in therapy.

However, People magazine reports that despite seeking treatment in the spring, the singer is still struggling with mental health issues, and is having a hard time keeping her emotions under control.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Spears needs to find a combination of medications that work for her so that she can find a balance to her life again and be there for her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as she has been struggling in the days since leaving treatment.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life and her fitness posts by following the singer on her Instagram account.