‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere: Masked Men In Black Hint At Rick Grimes Movies

The Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead set the scene for what will be going down in the upcoming episodes. So far, viewers know that Morgan (Lennie James) and his group of helpers have not had a lot of luck helping people. The introduction of some new characters was made as well as some strange new characters wearing black costumes and armed with tasers. So, who are these masked men in black?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 1 (titled “Here to Help”) of Fear the Walking Dead introduced a strange new landscape that contains the worrying advent of radiation signs. In addition to this, there appear to be masked men in black patrolling the area, one of which had a run in with Althea (Maggie Grace). However, the introduction of these masked new characters occurred a little earlier than that.

When Morgan’s group crash-landed a light aircraft at the beginning of Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Althea came across a man wearing all black — including a full face mask. Intrigued, she came back later to find out more about this character who had turned and was now one of the infected. While she was investigating the suit and the strange map found on the masked character, she was tasered by another of these strangely attired men.

althea achou documentos com o mesmo símbolo do helicóptero que levou rick grimes, as pessoas que levaram ele, também estão em fear the walking dead pic.twitter.com/uPOS3x4vV9 — Glenn Rhee (@pqpglenn) June 3, 2019

While very little is known yet about these masked men in black, Vanity Fair have pointed out that the logo on the map and worn on the black outfit, match the logo seen associated with Jadis’ (Pollyanna MacIntosh) group in AMC’s companion program, The Walking Dead. And, considering that AMC is planning a trio of movies delving into Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) time with this new group after he was rescued by them and flown away via helicopter, it seems as if a crossover will also occur again with the two zombie apocalypse series.

Of course, as yet, it is unclear just how this will all play out and viewers will have to continue watching Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more.

