Ciara Opens Up About The Moment She Knew It Was Time To End Her Engagement To Future

Ciara recently revealed how she found the strength to leave a volatile relationship with rapper Future.

The “1,2 Step” songstress joined Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and opened up about her relationship with the “Mask Off” rapper. According to People, the two musicians parted ways in 2014, just three months after the birth of their son, Future Zahir, 3. Ciara opened up to Smith that she initially planned to stay with the rapper because she grew up with a two-parent household. The “Goodies” singer, who has been in the public eye since the early 2000s, also said that being a part of a famous couple was a deciding factor. She admitted that she felt as if she was “failing” and that onlookers would “roast” her. However, after realizing the relationship wouldn’t improve, the singer and entrepreneur said she had to make the decision that was best for her.

“The one thing I fear in life is really wasting my life,” Ciara said.

“I really fear that ’cause you realize that time does not stop and it will be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that it’s just not healthy, it’s not going to get any better. I realized that I have to start making different decisions.”

Ciara and Future began dating in January 2013 and were engaged that October, per People. The outlet reported at the time that the “Jumpman” rapper’s infidelity was a probable cause of the relationship’s demise. Ciara said on RTT that the couple’s son motivated her to leave the situation as well. She said that while she was scared, she “knew the kind of love that I wanted for us,” and knowing that made it easier for her to call it quits.

While she said she struggled with life as a single mom, the “Level Up” singer eventually met and fell in love with her now-husband Russell Wilson. The Beauty Marks artist and the NFL superstar began dating in 2015 when baby Future was 10 months. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed a baby girl, Sienna, to their family. Of Wilson, Ciara describes the love as something she never experienced before in her past relationships.

“It was different,” she told Smith of meeting Wilson.

“I never had that feeling in my life. It was just like, it was calm … It’s a different level of love.”

Future is reportedly still single. According to Rolling Out, the “Tap Out” rapper is rumored to have welcomed his seventh child with a woman named Eliza Reign back in May.