‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Brooks Nader Teases Instagram By Pulling Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Steamy Snap

Brooks Nader is back to teasing her Instagram followers with a steamy new snap that’s sending pulses racing.

The sizzling snap was shared to the babe’s widely-followed Instagram account on Monday, June 3, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her thousands of fans. In the shot, the Louisiana native posed on her knees in the sand as the water of one of the Bahamas’ beautiful beaches crashed to the shore behind her. Even more breathtaking than the background of the eye-popping snap was Brooks herself, who exuded sexiness as she stared down the camera with a sultry look.

The Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist wowed her followers by rocking a barely-there bikini that left very little the imagination. Her royal blue triangle-style swimsuit top hardly contained her voluptuous assets as she basked in the sun, allowing a few glimpses of her chest through its crochet cut-outs. Drawing even more attention to her bosom were two thin straps that ran right on top of her cleavage, which spilled out of the barely-there top. Meanwhile, Brooks wore a minuscule navy blue pair of bikini bottoms that hardly did their job of covering the model, especially because she was captured by the camera pulling the waistband of the number down below her hips. The garment did nothing but favors for the stunner’s dangerous curves and sat low on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist and impressive abs.

The bombshell completed her beach-day look by wearing her long, brunette tresses in loose beachy waves. Her locks blew in the wind around her and perfectly fell over her shoulder so not to cover up her glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a light pink glossy lip and a thick coating of mascara that made her brown eyes pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model went absolutely wild for the sexy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already been awarded well over 5,500 likes from Brooks’ 315,000 fans, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You are gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her a “hottie.”

Others noted that they had cast their vote for Brooks in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition, which has been narrowed down to six models, all of whom appeared in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine. The poll opened up on the S.I.Swimsuit website today and allows fans to vote as many times as they want for the lady they hope to see as the 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie.