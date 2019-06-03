‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Debuts Another Look After Temporarily Going Blonde, See Her New ‘Shag’ Hair

Lisa Rinna shows off her latest look on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna has truly turned over a new leaf.

After rocking the same hairstyle for decades, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been expanding her horizons in recent months and over the weekend, after temporarily rocking a blonde look last month, she debuted a new “shag” style.

“Shag,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo on Friday, May 31.

After sharing the look, Rinna received compliments from a number of celebrities, including Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, who both applauded her latest style.

“Gorg,” Rossi wrote.

“Stunning,” Singer added.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Rinna was called out years ago for failing to change up her look by Brandi Glanville during one of the series’ reunions. So, when it comes to Rinna’s sudden love of change, many have joked that Glanville is actually responsible for the updated looks.

After Glanville’s claims were made years ago, Rinna defended her iconic look and pointed out that there is no one who looks better with her signature hairstyle than she does.

In Rinna’s latest photo, the longtime reality star and former soap star was seen staring into the camera lens as she rocked a short brown look with light highlights and bangs.

As fans may have seen, Rinna showcased a blonde look on Instagram weeks ago before rocking a blonde wig on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in honor of Erika Jayne. As fans saw, Rinna dressed as Jayne during a Halloween party thrown for Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, at the home she shares with Mauricio Umansky.

During the episode in which Rinna dressed up like Jayne, she was seen taking aim at Richards’ sister, Kim Richards, who infamously returned a bunny Rinna had sent to her first grandson as a peace offering. As Rinna explained during the show, she felt Richards’ move was a catty one and didn’t appreciate her failure to acknowledge her efforts to make amends.

While Rinna’s comment came as a shock to some, mainly due to the harsh way that she delivered her response, Rinna blamed her brutal behavior on her costume and said she was acting in character that night.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.