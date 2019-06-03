Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Unbelievable Abs In Low-Hanging Pants, Tiny Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in New York City this week, and she had heads turning with her sexy outfit and unbelievable abs.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by paparazzi as she strolled the streets of The Big Apple. The model/actress was seen taking her adorable puppy dog, Columbo, for a walk around the city as she donned a very skimpy outfit.

In the photos, Emily is seen wearing a tiny, white crop top. She adds a pair of baggy, wide-legged brown slacks that hang very low on her hips, and leave little to the imagination when it comes to the model’s sexy toned abs and flat tummy.

Ratajkowski paired her outfit with a matching brown jacket and a brown purse, which she wore across her body. The Gone Girl star accessorized with a pair of white sneakers, a gold watch, and some round metal framed glasses.

She carried her dog’s leash, a drink, and her phone in her hand as she looked chic during her walk. Emily had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a light berry color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to her impressive figure garnering attention online. The model often posts photos of herself in skimpy outfits, and her fans absolutely love it.

However, there are critics who sometimes comment about her not wearing enough clothing. Emily addressed those haters during an interview with Vogue Australia recently, claiming that she won’t let anyone tell her what to do, or how to dress.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski previously told the outlet of her sexy image.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy images often receive from her fans and her haters.

Fans can see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s racy looks by following her on Instagram.