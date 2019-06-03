‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Greg Rikaart Returns As Kevin

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of June 3 through 7 bring back some fan favorites and a brand new soap actor who viewers have eagerly awaited.

On Friday, June 7, Greg Rikaart returns to Genoa City as Kevin Fisher, according to SheKnows Soaps. Rikaart’s last appearance as the IT wiz came in 2018 when he popped in to help Victor (Eric Braeden). After he exited Y&R as Kevin, Rikaart did a stint on Days of Our Lives as Leo for which he garnered a Daytime Emmy nomination.

While there isn’t a lot of information about Kevin’s new storyline, presumably it has something to do with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return to the canvas. The Inquisitr reported the Kevin will embrace some of his bad boy side from his earlier days on the soap, which should make for exciting viewing. Kevin has some unfinished business in Genoa City, and he will work to complete it. Currently, Kevin and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) along with their daughter Bella have been living with assumed names in Portland, Oregon after Chloe faked her death with Victor’s help.

Tyler Johnson takes over the role of Theo Vanderway starting on Monday, June 3. He and Summer (Hunter King) begin a friends-with-benefits relationship as Kyle (Michael Mealor) proposes to Lola (Sasha Calle), according to The Inquisitr. Viewers may recognize Johnson, who has acting credits from Gossip Girl and 30 Rock.

Theo is Kyle’s associate from New York, and he is helping Jabot with its new Jabot Collective launch. Theo works closely with Summer with social media influencers and a marketing campaign. While Summer hopes to make Kyle jealous, her plan could end up backfiring.

Michelle Stafford began filming for her return as Phyllis Summers. A few weeks ago Gina Tognoni wrapped up her taping as the character she portrayed for the past five years after Stafford left to go to ABC soap opera General Hospital as Nina. Stafford’s new scenes should begin airing sometime this summer.

Soap veteran Eva LaRue is also filming her new role as Celeste Rosales on the show. She will portray Lola (Sasha Calle) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) mother who comes to town to help Lola plan her wedding to Kyle. The wedding planning becomes a strain on Celeste and Lola’s relationship as Celeste begins to try to take over the big event, which Lola wasn’t so sold on in the first place when Kyle asked her to marry him.