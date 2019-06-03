Ciara Completes Harvard Business School Coursework, Describes The Experience As A ‘College Dream Come True’

Ciara can now add Harvard alum to her lengthy resume.

The “Goodies” singer shared over the weekend that she has completed the university’s annual Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports Program, per E! News. Ciara joins many celebrities who completed the three-day course on Sunday, June 3. Ciara shared a photo of herself at Harvard wearing a black turtleneck and leather leggings. She also shared photos of herself in class with her peers, as well as snapshots with her professor Anita Elberse.

“My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever!” Ciara captioned under a series of photos.

“What a surreal feeling walking to class every day, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing!”

Ciara also posted a boomerang of her and Elberse dancing while on campus. The video was shared with the “Level Up” singer’s 22.4 million followers and received 1.1 million views at the time of writing. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from social media users. While many users were wondering how she completed her studies just two weeks after announcing she was accepted into Harvard, other users were shocked by how the mother of two was able to manage her studies and the release of her new album, Beauty Marks.

“Dropping albums and racking up degrees? YES!” one fan exclaimed.

Ciara shared back in May that attending Harvard was always a dream for her. She also mentioned that because her career took off when she was still a teenager, she had to put her Harvard dreams on hold. The Grammy winner’s graduating class also reportedly included Fixer Upper‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Eric Christian Olsen, former soccer pros Tim Cahill and Oliver Kahn and basketball players Luc Mbah A Moute, Julius Randle and KevinLove.

In addition to earning a certificate from the prestigious university, Ciara’s music career is seemingly reaching new heights. Billboard previously shared that the “Body Party” songstress ziplined from her case studies to NYC on Friday, May 31. The outlet reports that Ciara performed a medley of her hits as part of Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series. The singer also shared that she would be going on tour in support of Beauty Marks. GMA shared a video of Ciara making the announcement on its Twitter page.

Fans of Ciara can keep up with her on her Twitter and Instagram page.