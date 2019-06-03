American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Insane Abs And Toned Booty In Sizzling-Hot Bikini On Instagram

American model Rachel Cook knows how to titillate her social media followers and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. Cook recently spent some time in Acapulco, Mexico, and on Monday she shared a sizzling-hot shot from the trip.

The set of photos shared on Instagram show the Playboy model wearing a bikini as she stood high above the area of Guerrero. Cook is standing next to a ledge and kneeling one leg on the top of it as she gazes off-camera with a sultry look.

Cook is wearing tiny orange bikini bottoms that tie on the sides and sit very low on her hips. Her chiseled abs are perfectly highlighted by the cut of the bikini and Rachel’s shapely thighs are beautifully showcased in this particular pose.

Rachel is wearing a mustard-yellow bikini top in this new post that shows plenty of her cleavage. Cook’s brunette hair is swept back off of her forehead and she is wearing a natural makeup look.

Based on a similar look that the Playboy model shared a while ago — as detailed by The Inquisitr — it looks as if this stunning bikini is from Fae Swim. Cook even shared her thoughts on their suits via a YouTube video, noting that these bikini bottoms were especially tiny.

As jaw-dropping as the initial photo is in Cook’s latest Instagram post, fans will not want to miss the second shot. Rachel is standing in the same spot, but she has twisted around to show off her pert bum.

This time Cook is gazing straight at the camera with a slight, sultry smile on her face. From the looks of the engagement on this post, fans cannot get enough of this angle that shows off her curvy backside in the thong bikini bottoms.

In the caption, Rachel teased that “Sometimes I do fancy sh*t in Acapulco, and sometimes I sleep overnight at a truck stop in Oklahoma.” Cook encouraged fans to click over to a link in her bio to a YouTube video with more about her latest adventures.

It did not take long for many of the Playboy model’s 2.4 million fans to show their appreciation for this bikini look. More than 75,000 liked the post in the first three hours it was posted and almost 500 people added comments.

“Hard to believe this girl lives in a van down by the river,” quipped one of Rachel’s fans.

Loading...

Another follower called Cook a “divine creature” while someone else referred to her as “Acapulco gold.”

The comments added up quickly with people describing Rachel as beautiful, divine, gorgeous, and perfect. This American Playboy model wows her fans with every sexy look she shares, and she can even make a sweatshirt and workout shorts look alluring.

It looks like this particular bikini look of Rachel Cook’s is quickly becoming a fan favorite. However, there is little doubt that the Playboy bombshell will post something else equally as jaw-dropping sooner rather than later.