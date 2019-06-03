George Nader, Mueller Witness, Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

George Nader, a Lebanese businessman who figured on the fringes of the Russiagate scandal and was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in early 2018, has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Per CNN, Nader was arrested for transporting child pornography and taken into custody upon arriving at New York’s JFK Airport. A sealed criminal complaint had been filed against Nader in January of 2018. An affidavit in the case shows that the offending materials were found while searching Nader’s devices in connection with the Mueller probe, per national security blog Empty Wheel.

Sixty-year-old Nader was mentioned several times in the Mueller Report, per CNN, mostly connected with his cooperation with the Mueller team in relation to the Seychelles meeting in January 2011 between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian businessman. Nader was granted immunity by Mueller, although apparently not in a way that extended to the illicit images allegedly found on his devices.

Nader, who was born in Lebanon and grew up in the United States, has been convicted of multiple times in different countries of sex crimes involving minors. Per Politico, Nader was convicted in Virginia in 1991 of transporting sexually explicit materials in foreign commerce, and later, in the Czech Republic in 2003, of sexually abusing 10 minors.

However, this somehow never stopped him from becoming influential in politics in more than one country.

Nader, per Politico, is known to have met at Trump Tower with Donald Trump, Jr. during the campaign and again during the presidential transition in late 2016, with Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon in attendance.

Somehow, Q did not predict that George Nader, who served as a "kind of liaison between Trump supporters, Middle East leaders, and Russians," would be taken in on child porn charges.https://t.co/8UrTZYmytM — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 3, 2019

Per a CNN report in 2018, Nader worked as a “shadow diplomat” for many years, and by the time of the start of the Trump presidency, he was working as a representative of a pair of Middle Eastern rulers, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who were looking to get into the good graces of the incoming administration.

The Mueller Report describes Kirill Dmitriev, “a Russian national who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and is closely connected to Putin,” as reaching out to Nader, “a close business associate who worked for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal court,” about introducing him to Trump transition team officials. This led to the meeting in Seychelles between Dmitriev and Prince, the Blackwater founder who is close with Trumpworld.

Nader, per the Mueller Report, testified that “Dmitriev said that his and the government of Russia’s preference was for candidate Trump to win and asked Nader to assist him in meeting members of the Trump Campaign.”