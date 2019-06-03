Model Sunny Leone Sends Temperatures Soaring In Sexy, Animal Print Ensemble

Sunny Leone is dazzling her Instagram followers in the most recent image posted to her account. As fans of the former adult film star and model are well-aware, Leone regularly pushes the envelope on Instagram in terms of NSFW outfits and that’s one of the reasons why her fans love her so much. The brunette beauty has amassed an impressive following of 22 million-plus on Instagram and that number continues to climb by the day.

In the most recent photo posted to her account, the bombshell sizzles in a leopard print top. The outfit leaves very little to the imagination, featuring a criss-cross neck that ties in the back. Part of the outfit is detailed in gold rhinestones and it dips well into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Sunny holds a big leopard print scarf over her head while she gives a seductive look into the camera. She wears her hair in a high ponytail as it cascades over to the side of her right shoulder.

The stunner looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup complete with blush, eyeliner, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly black and gold earrings and simply captioned the post “meow.” Since the image went live on her account not long ago, Leone has earned a ton of attention with over 455,000 likes in addition to 4,600-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let the beauty know how amazing she looks while countless others simply commented with various emojis.

“Aww beautiful lady,” one follower commented with a series of flame emojis.

“I love you so much.”

“No one is more sexier than you….. You are the Queen of many,” another gushed.

Loading...

A few years back, Leone made headlines for an interview gone wrong. According to the Huffington Post, the Bollywood star sat down for an interview with Bhupendra Chaubey, and the interview did not go as planned. According to the report, Chaubey “interrogated Leone like one would grill a convicted criminal,” and it made headlines all over the world.

Following the disaster, Sunny opened up about the experience and said that she is never one to “back down” from an interview and she never had a thought of walking away from it though it was tough for her.

“I am not the kind of person who would walk away from an interview. But having said that, I felt what was happening was not right at all. And I felt completely alone… and no one was helping me out,” she shared. “I felt upset because I never imagined this is what I may have to face.”

Of course, after the sit-down, Sunny received an overwhelming amount of support from fans.