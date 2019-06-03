Beth Chapman Looks Radiant Despite Cancer Battle In First Trailer For ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Beth Chapman’s cancer battle continues to be a big focus of her day-to-day life and the first peek at her new show Dog’s Most Wanted reveals that viewers will see her navigating these difficult days as the show airs. Beth and her husband Duane became enormously popular after starring on their old series Dog the Bounty Hunter and now the first teaser from their upcoming project has been released.

People shared the first look at Dog’s Most Wanted. The clip shows the Chapmans standing together and Beth looks absolutely stunning. She is wearing a black sleeveless top and she smiles at her husband as she leans slightly on his arm.

Dog notes that as this was filming, Beth’s current cancer battle had already started. Chapman says that his wife is the love of his life and he warns his targets that he’s coming with a vengeance since their antics are taking him away from his wife while she’s sick.

The clip shows a moment of Duane visiting Beth in the hospital, leaning down to give her a kiss. At the end of the clip, Beth gives a smile and a shrug as she tells the bad guys that they’ve been warned.

The premise of this new series, which will air on WGA, is that Dog will be hunting down his “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives. Beth has been involved in the filming of the show, but she won’t be by Duane’s side at every moment due to her cancer treatments and ongoing health issues.

Beth tends not to share specifics about her current status or treatment plan, although it has been said that this cancer recurrence is incurable. As The Inquisitr previously shared, in a Mother’s Day talk she gave at a church, Chapman seemed to suggest that she may have chosen to stop further chemotherapy treatments.

If indeed Beth has decided not to continue chemotherapy, it may be that she’s decided to go for quality over quantity in terms of the time she has left. She has made it clear that she’s not giving up, and she’s leaning on her faith in hopes for more quality time with her family.

Fans would probably not be surprised to see that Chapman may want to live big while she can rather than live longer with a lower quality of life. Beth has been sharing plenty of ups and downs about her day-to-day life via her social media pages and now fans will get to see it all play out on television when the new show debuts.

It doesn’t look like WGN has revealed a firm premiere date for Dog’s Most Wanted yet. Fans are anxious to check this one out and it seems likely that Beth Chapman and her husband Dog the Bounty Hunter will have news to share about this soon.