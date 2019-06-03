Dorinda Medley Dishes On ‘RHONY’ Season 11 Reunion, Talks Drama With LuAnn De Lesseps And Ramona Singer

The ladies filmed the reunion special last month.

Dorinda Medley and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars filmed the Season 11 last month and during a recent appearance, the 54-year-old reality star teased fans of what is to come.

While promoting her new radio show on SiriusXM, Make it Nice With Dorinda Medley, Medley spoke to Us Weekly magazine and admitted that the April taping was quite emotional for her and her cast mates.

“We address [the drama] with each other,” she told the magazine on June 1, adding that she got to “address my stuff” with LuAnn De Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

As fans have seen over the past couple of seasons, Medley and de Lesseps have endured a number of ups and downs. However, during Season 10, after Medley helped de Lesseps with her costumes for her cabaret show, they seemed to be headed to a good place. Then, after learning de Lesseps left her boyfriend, John Mahdessian, off the guest list for one of her Countess and Friends shows, Medley and de Lesseps’ relationship became strained once again.

Medley and de Lesseps also butted heads during their cast trip to Miami after Medley threatened to take legal action against de Lesseps for mentioning her name during her cabaret acts.

In addition to confronting her drama with de Lesseps, Medley said she’ll also be speaking to Singer about her “lack of memory,” which caused a bit of commotion earlier this season.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Medley was referring to the Angel Ball drama she and Singer faced over the seating arrangements at the October 2018 event. As viewers witnessed, Medley accused Singer of ditching her to sit somewhere else after inviting her to the attend the event alongside her.

“Don’t you love the fact that she can’t remember,” Medley laughed. “I swear I didn’t remember it was table 62.”

Medley went on to suggest that while Singer may have apologized for ditching her to sit with someone else, she isn’t so sure that Singer takes her apologies to heart and truly makes an effort to change her future behavior.

“She does [do] apologies, but that’s not the real question,” Medley explained. “The real question is does she internalize the apology, and does she learn from it?”

To see more of Medley and her co-stars, including de Lesseps and Singer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo Tv.