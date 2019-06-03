‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Book ‘American Idol’ Winner For Their Wedding Singer

The ABC lovebirds scored an 'Idol' fan favorite for their big day.

Ashley Iaconetti recently sang the praises of the New Kids on the Block, but the Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be has another famous musical act booked for her wedding. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashley Iaconetti revealed that American Idol Season 7 winner David Cook will perform at her wedding to Jared Haibon. The Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be gushed that Cook is one of her favorite artists “ever” and that his romantic voice can “warm up an entire room.”

Jared Haibon said he and his fiancée were joking about booking David Cook and then their dream became a reality, thanks to some connections they had.

“We were kind of joking one day about, ‘What if David Cook sang at our wedding?’ And now like, we have to do it. So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out.”

Ashley Iaconetti previously told Us Weekly that there would be a special musical guest at her wedding, but she made it clear that it wasn’t a big boy band group.

“We’re not talking, like, Backstreet Boys level,” the Bachelor in Paradise beauty said last month. “And it’s not Rob Thomas.”

Still, the “Light On” singer is a huge get for Bachelor Nation’s next bride and groom as they walk down the aisle. David Cook created a lot of buzz on American Idol back in 2008 when he performed unconventional versions of classic songs. Cook famously sang a version of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” a la Chris Cornell, and he made headlines for a cover of The Beatles classic “Eleanor Rigby” that was inspired Seattle band Doxology’s version of the song.

David Cook won’t be the first American Idol Season 7 alum to perform at a Bachelor Nation wedding. In 2010, Bachelor star Jason Mesnick’s televised wedding to Molly Malaney featured the vocals of American Idol alum Jason Castro. The Idol fan favorite sang “Over the Rainbow” and “That’s What I’m Here For” during the couple’s nuptials, which aired on ABC as The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding.

Cook has a few months to prepare for his Bachelor-related gig. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will wed in Rhode Island in August. The groom told Us Weekly that in addition to some Bachelor alums and David Cook, “some boy banders will be invited to the wedding.”

The couple also revealed that Bachelor Nation veterans and fellow What Now? stars Nick Viall and Dean Unglert will be groomsmen in their wedding, while fellow Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Jade and Tanner Tolbert will also be involved, depending on the birth date of their expectant baby.

While Jared Haibon’s proposal to Ashley Iaconetti was featured last season on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple’s wedding won’t be. Instead, the wedding planning and footage from the event will be shown on the couple’s digital series, What Now?