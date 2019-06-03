Kourtney Kardashian’s Booty-Flashing Blacks, Platforms & Knee-High Stockings Come With A ‘Playgirl’ Today

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be catching up on some literature. The 40-year-old’s latest Instagram update sees the star reading a vintage edition of Playgirl – it would seem that her outfit is as NSFW as her magazine.

On June 3, Kourtney updated her Instagram. Two snaps show the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dressed in all-blacks. She’s posing in a room filled with contrasting hues –everything from her leather chair and the room’s walls to the lacquered furniture is bold red. While the first photo doesn’t show Kourtney holding the magazine, the second confirms her as a Playgirl reader.

An update from a Kardashian isn’t complete without a racy outfit, though. The Poosh CEO appears to have gone all-out with hers. She’s wearing a sleek wraparound jacket, patent platform heels, and knee-high stockings. While the jacket’s long sleeves are somewhat conservative, the way the piece has been styled is proving pretty racy. The mother of three’s crossed legs are flashing plenty of leg (and a fair amount of booty).

With her red lips matching the room and her black hair matching the outfit, Kourtney is making for one eye-catching update. Clearly, a sexy display from this celebrity doesn’t always require a bikini.

Fans are all over today’s update.

“That’s the kinda reading I can get into,” one fan wrote.

“THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT OKURRRRR” was another comment.

This one likely pertains to Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A catfight between Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian had seen the KKW Beauty founder call Kourtney “the least exciting to look at.”

Today’s update seems to be proving Kim wrong. With an exciting feel, a daring outfit, and a fanbase that’s loving everything about the shoot, Kourtney is coming out on top.

Once the lower-profile Kardashian, Kourtney seems to have enjoyed a healthy career boost of late. Her Poosh lifestyle brand launched earlier this year. Kourtney’s storylines on Keeping Up With The Kardashians have also seen her take a more prominent role on the show. This single 40-year-old may no longer be with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but the saga between these two seems far from over. Together, the couple is parents to 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

Kourtney’s cheeky snap had racked up over 126,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. Kourtney has 79.3 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should follow her account or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.