Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Plays Devils Advocate

W

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 4 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a little fun with his wife. The dressmaker and his spouse have been at loggerheads about their children, and he will try to inject some humor into the situation.

Many B&B fans will remember how Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) encouraged Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) relationship. When Liam moved out of the cliff house, she invited him to stay on the Logan estate. She offered him the use of the cabin with the intent that he and Hope would be able to spend more time together. It was not long before the two made love while Liam was still married to Steffy.

Brooke did not have any problem with the fact that they were technically having an affair and encouraged him to leave his wife. Brooke felt that Liam and Hope were always destined to be together and turned a blind eye to the fact that she was actually condoning the fact that he was breaking his wedding vows.

At the time, Ridge was very upset because Liam was set to leave a pregnant Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He begged his former son-in-law to reconsider his decision. He even tried to make it seem as if Steffy was a victim to Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) charms and that the media mogul had seduced his innocent daughter.

In less than a year, the situation has changed dramatically. Hope and Liam are seeking an annulment, while Steffy enjoys being a single mom to her girls. This time around, it’s Brooke who’s pleading with her daughter to fight for her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, tease that Ridge will play devil’s advocate. He will shock Brooke when he says that he agrees that Liam and Hope should stay together, per Highlight Hollywood, and then makes some tongue-in-cheek remarks about how it’s in their best interest.

Of course, Ridge is actually rooting for Steffy and Liam to get back together. Last week, he tried to question Steffy about whether she would take her ex-husband back again. He wants to see his daughter and granddaughters in a stable family setting. He is hoping that Liam will return to Steffy and the girls.

Brooke may feel that Ridge is being insensitive about Hope and Liam’s marriage. She thought that their love would last forever.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.