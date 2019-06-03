Miley Cyrus Spreads Leg Open, Puts Banana In Front Of Crotch And Shows Off Sticky Body

Miley Cyrus released her second EP, She Is Coming, last week and is thanking fans for their support in her own unique way.

While thanking her “Smilers” for all their love, Cyrus attached an image to Instagram which has caught a lot of people’s attention. The “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress is lying down on the floor wearing a white crop top and a pair of jeans. She has her legs spread open and is posing with a banana with sprinkles on it. The banana appears to be half eaten as she places it over her crotch, giving the illusion that she’s implying the fruit symbolizes something else.

On Cyrus’ body, specifically the upper part, there seems to be a sticky substance all over her. Miley is glaring into the camera, seducing her 94.2 million Instagram followers.

After being uploaded for 35 minutes, the photo had already achieved over 350,000 likes.

Her new EP consists of six tracks and collaborations with RuPaul, Ghostface Killah, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It. Her last extended play, The Time Of our Lives, came out in 2009.

According to Fox News, Cyrus will be releasing a trilogy of EP’s this year that will all contain six tracks. So, it seems her fans can expect two more projects from the “Who Owns My Heart” star.

Recently, Scandivanian pop singer Alma announced that she helped Cyrus write two songs on the latest release — “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” With the announcement, she revealed the tattoo that Miley tattooed on her arm, per The Inquisitr. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” entertainer inked the word “gay” on the “When I Die” songstress and licked her arm in a care-free upload.

Loading...

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miley got real about being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” the “Malibu” entertainer expressed.

Last month, Miley’s Hannah Montana garments were recently sold, and the proceeds went to charity, which The Inquisitr reported. All of the proceeds from the auction went towards efforts to save wild animals. The public exhibition and live auction included around 40 garments she wore while playing the character.

Later this month, Cyrus will play the legendary Glastonbury Festival for the first time. Other acts on the bill include The Killers, Stormzy, The Cure, Janet Jackson, and Billie Eilish to name a few.