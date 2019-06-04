Episode 5 ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Faces Tough Cuts And Embraces Big One-On-One In Scotland

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 5 of Hannah Brown’s season tease that fans will have a lot to talk about by the time this particular show ends. Monday night’s show was cut off before Hannah got through the rose ceremony, and the action will pick up with those next eliminations during Episode 5.

Episode 5 was originally slated to air on Monday, June 10. However, because the NBA Finals will go at least into Game 5, this next Bachelorette show will be bumped to another time slot.

When the next episode does air, The Bachelorette spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve indicate that viewers will see Luke Stone head out the door on his own, Luke Parker gets a rose, and suitors John Paul Jones and Matteo Valles left without roses.

Hannah will be frustrated headed into this next rose ceremony, but she’ll have good things to look forward to once it’s over. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Brown and her remaining 12 guys will head to Scotland for their next round of dates.

Luke got the first impression rose from Hannah and now he gets his first one-on-one date. Viewers have seen Brown struggle with her feelings for Parker.

Brown is attracted to Parker, but he’s rubbing other guys the wrong way and has been quite assertive. This leaves her questioning her judgment and she’ll surely be hoping for clarity during this date.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Hannah and Luke will spend time together at the Hootananny pub in Inverness. Additional details about this date will emerge soon, but apparently, it goes well enough for Parker to get a rose from Brown.

The Episode 5 group date will have Hannah’s men in kilts as they compete in some tough competitions. The Bachelorette spoilers note that this date will include Tyler Cameron, Devin Harris, Grant Eckel, Peter Weber, Dylan Barbour, Kevin Fortenberry, Garrett Powell, Connor Saeli, Dustin Kendrick, and Jed Wyatt.

The guys will do battle against one another in a Highland Games set of face-offs and viewers have seen some glimpses of this date in various previews for the season. Reality Steve says that Jed will snag the group date rose from Hannah.

Loading...

The other one-on-one in Scotland apparently goes to Mike Johnson. Viewers have come to adore Mike and The Bachelorette spoilers hint that Hannah will be fairly smitten with him as well. Details about the date itself haven’t emerged yet, but Johnson is said to get a rose.

It’s not known quite yet if Episode 5 will run all the way through another rose ceremony, or if viewers will be left hanging once again. In any case, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Grant Eckel, Kevin Fortenberry, and Devin Harris will be heading home before Hannah moves to her next location.

Will Luke Parker and Hannah Brown share some intense and difficult moments during their one-on-one or will it be all about romance? What does Jet Wyatt do to snag the group date rose? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that feelings will be getting strong during these dates in Scotland and fans will be curious to see these moments air.