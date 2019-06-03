‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Delights Fans As She Showcases Killer Legs In Hot New Snapshot

Whether she’s at work or at play one thing is for sure — Yanet Garcia always looks stunning.

The brunette bombshell has been dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans and she regularly delights her army of Instagram followers with one sexy photo after another. Garcia has already amassed a huge following on Instagram over the past few years with 10 million-plus followers — a figure that seems to be growing by the day. In the most recent image posted to her account, Garcia appears to be on set of her show where as usual, she looks dressed to impress.

The bombshell stands in the television studio, posing next to a white table with a number of multi-colored mugs on it. Just behind the coffee table is a pink couch and a television screen that reads “hoy.” Yanet appears on the lefthand side of the snapshot, striking a pose in yet another killer outfit. Along with a tight-fitting pink tank top, Garcia rocks a pair of skintight white shorts that feature a vertical black pattern, showcasing her insanely fit legs for the camera.

Per usual, the stunner wears her long, brunette locks down and curled along with a face full of makeup complete with highlighter, mascara, and lipstick. Yanet completes her sultry work look with a pair of silver heels as she is all smiles for the camera. Since the post went live on her account, it’s garnered the stunner plenty of attention with over 33,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how stunning Garcia is while countless other fans chimed in to let her know that they are huge fans. Of course, a number of other followers had no words for the post and simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“I love you Yanet,” one follower commented on the image.

“Keep up the grind girl.”

“I would like to be next you at any cost and travel to your country love 2019,” another user chimed in with a series of emojis.

Garcia has been sharing a ton of sexy photos for her legion of followers over the past few weeks and as The Inquisitr recently reported, the bombshell wowed her fans with another one of her sexy work outfits. In the snapshot, the 28-year-old stands on a metal staircase at the TV studio where she works. Garcia poses in profile, showing off her curvy figure in a green dress with horizontal black-and-white stripes.

The sexy dress also features a high slit, showing off plenty of leg. The bombshell wears her long dark locks down and straight, and completes the sultry outfit with a pair of high-heeled black ankle boots that accentuate her legs. Like all of the photos that she posts, this one earned Garcia a lot of attention with over 1,600 comments.

Fans can keep up with Yanet by giving her a follow on Instagram.