Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Tristan Thompson’s Face Was Blurred Out During An Episode Of ‘KUWTK’

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans were puzzled by a recent change made by the show’s producers.

On the latest episode of the E! reality show, one of the storylines discussed was the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and her ex — and baby daddy — Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly reports that while Thompson is an important part of the show’s latest season, his face is blurred out in photos of him and Kardashian on screen. When asked about the blurred images on Twitter, Kardashian — who is an executive producer of the reality show — said that she wasn’t sure why her former beau was blurred out.

“Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out,” the Good American CEO tweeted, in response to a fan.

Kardashian then maintained that there was no foul play on her end. She said that it’s possible that the Cleveland Cavaliers center didn’t agree to have his face shown in older photos of the couple. She also said that signing the related waiver is mandatory, and she has no reason to hide who she is referring to on the show.

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are aware that the Revenge Body host began dating Thompson in 2016. The exes currently share a daughter together, 1-year-old True. During their relationship, Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian — just days before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl. During the episode, Kardashian spoke about Thompson’s infidelity with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

“I love him, but still, I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong,” Kardashian said.

Tristan Thompson's face was blurred out of last night's episode of #KUWTK and now Khloe Kardashian is explaining why that may have happened: https://t.co/WL0QdiVf5W — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 3, 2019

Us Weekly also shared that the scandal between Kardashian, Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend — Jordyn Woods — will also be aired out on KUWTK. Thompson was reportedly seen cheating on Kardashian with Woods at a Los Angeles home back in February. In the episode, which was teased on Thursday, May 23, Kardashian is shown crying and yelling in multiple scenes. In one scene in the episode’s trailer, Khloe Kardashian is also sharing with the audience that the scandal is more than just entertainment for her.

“I’m not just a TV show,” she reasons, “this is my life.”

Kardashian’s sister, Kylie, will also reportedly share her views on the scandal. In one scene, she is shown saying that Woods “f***ed up” by engaging with Thompson at the time.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.