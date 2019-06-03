Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Raine Michaels Flaunts Curves In Bikini Snap

Raine Michaels showcased her serious curves in a photo she shared on Instagram wearing a tiny black string bikini.
In the photo, Michaels, 19, wore her wavy hair tossed to one side as she posed on her knees in an ocean setting. She kept her makeup light and natural with a smokey eye and nude lip.
The daughter to rocker Bret Michaels made her debut for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami last year and has quite a collection of sexy photos on her Instagram account.
In an interview with Fox News, the model said she had always wanted to be part of the Sports Illustrated brand because “they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”
“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful. That’s something I really wanted to be a part of because that’s what we need in the world today.”
Michaels mother, Kristi Gibson, was also a model, and the 19-year-old said she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps. While she was signed with an agency when she was 16, she hasn’t done much work because of her age. Now that she is over 18, she is hoping her experience with Sports Illustrated will hep open doors for her.
Michaels said that doing yoga and cargo helped her keep her lean figure. She said she did yoga sculpt, which was like cardio in hot yoga, explaining that the workout was “like yoga with weights and a bunch of abs and stuff.” She also likes hotboxing, which is boxing in a heated room. She also credited her parents for her great genes.
View this post on Instagram
W❤️W! Feeling so much love and gratitude today. Thank you so much @mj_day and everyone else at @si_swimsuit for making my dreams come true!! What a magical opportunity to shoot with @yutsai88! So honored to be on the same pages as @camillekostek @tyrabanks @alexmorgan13 as well as the other STUNNING women including my #siswimsearch top 6 girls! Go get your own copy of @si_swimsuit magazine out now!!! Xoxo! ????
As far as her diet goes, the model said in an interview with Hollywood Life that she tries not to restrict herself because that can feel depressing. Instead she tries to eat healthy. Michaels, who is a vegetarian, said that salads are her favorite food. When the Sports Illustrated shoot was over, she splurged on pasta.
Raine said she was excited to meet supermodel Tyra Banks. She said that Banks told her to keep working hard to achieve her dreams. In a photo she shared in May, she thanked everyone involved for giving her incredible memories that would last a lifetime.
View this post on Instagram
Reminiscing on this past week has been nothing short of magical.✨The @si_swimsuit launch party celebrating the amazing new 2019 issue was incredible and the memories made I will cherish forever.❤️ Thank you to such an incredible brand, who I now consider family, for bringing such amazing women and values together to #shatterperceptions all around. Also got to meet the queen herself @tyrabanks, ???? you are so inspiring and I am so grateful and still shocked I get to share the pages of this magazine with you. ???? xoxo
Fans wanting to keep up with Michaels can follow her Instagram account.