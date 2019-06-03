Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Raine Michaels Flaunts Curves In Bikini Snap

Raine Michaels showcased her serious curves in a photo she shared on Instagram wearing a tiny black string bikini.

In the photo, Michaels, 19, wore her wavy hair tossed to one side as she posed on her knees in an ocean setting. She kept her makeup light and natural with a smokey eye and nude lip.

The daughter to rocker Bret Michaels made her debut for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami last year and has quite a collection of sexy photos on her Instagram account.

In an interview with Fox News, the model said she had always wanted to be part of the Sports Illustrated brand because “they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful. That’s something I really wanted to be a part of because that’s what we need in the world today.”

Michaels mother, Kristi Gibson, was also a model, and the 19-year-old said she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps. While she was signed with an agency when she was 16, she hasn’t done much work because of her age. Now that she is over 18, she is hoping her experience with Sports Illustrated will hep open doors for her.

Michaels said that doing yoga and cargo helped her keep her lean figure. She said she did yoga sculpt, which was like cardio in hot yoga, explaining that the workout was “like yoga with weights and a bunch of abs and stuff.” She also likes hotboxing, which is boxing in a heated room. She also credited her parents for her great genes.

As far as her diet goes, the model said in an interview with Hollywood Life that she tries not to restrict herself because that can feel depressing. Instead she tries to eat healthy. Michaels, who is a vegetarian, said that salads are her favorite food. When the Sports Illustrated shoot was over, she splurged on pasta.

Loading...

Raine said she was excited to meet supermodel Tyra Banks. She said that Banks told her to keep working hard to achieve her dreams. In a photo she shared in May, she thanked everyone involved for giving her incredible memories that would last a lifetime.

Fans wanting to keep up with Michaels can follow her Instagram account.