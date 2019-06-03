‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Talks Dating As A Single Mom With Three Kids

The third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air Monday night. In a new preview released by the official Twitter account, Leah Messer opens up about being a single mom and dating. The mom of three reveals how long she waits until she tells potential partners that she has three kids.

In the clip, Leah is seated next to her Teen Mom 2 co-star and friend, Kailyn Lowry, when Nessa poses a question to Leah asking, “How long do you wait until you tell them you have three kids?”

“I think that’s something that I should tell them right away. Taking on three kids is a lot, it’s a lot of responsibility so I think it’s something you should definitely tell them up front.”

Leah is the mom of three kids. Viewers were first introduced to her on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and her then-boyfriend Corey Simms found out they were expecting twin daughters. The couple welcomed their daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah, in December 2009. Leah and Corey married and tried to make their relationship work, but the two eventually divorced. Leah then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and had a daughter together before ultimately divorcing.

When asked about dating, her co-star Kailyn Lowry revealed she has never been on a date prior to being in a relationship. She explained that she wants to be courted. Leah then opened up and revealed if she expects to be taken on dates by a potential partner.

“We can talk for a little while and then I expect them, like, I know what I want, I want a date, I want to be courted, I want to be treated right.”

Leah is single, though some fans are hoping that she and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, rekindle their romance. The two have been doing well co-parenting together for their daughter, Addie, but some wonder if perhaps there is more going on between the two. While in New York filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the two looked flirty in Instagram photos, leading some fans to speculate there is something more there. If there is something more, Leah isn’t letting on.

Leah and Kailyn will both appear on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, and both will talk about their lives. Reportedly, the cast is filming for Season 9B, though it is unclear when that will air. Until then, fans can look forward to the new season of Teen Mom OG which premieres on June 10.