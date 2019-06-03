Katie Holmes Turns Heads As She Hits The Big Apple In Low-Plunging Sundress

Katie Holmes always looks like a pro while navigating the streets of New York City.

As fans know, Holmes spends most of her time with daughter, Suri Cruise, in the Big Apple but she also jets off to California from time to time as well. The Ohio-born beauty is often photographed roaming the streets of New York City and that was definitely the case earlier today. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Holmes embracing the warm NYC weather in a cute little sundress.

Per usual, Katie looks dress to impress in a white floral dress with a black pattern. The hot little outfit hugs Holmes on the top before flowing out on the bottom — all the way down to the handkerchief skirt. The sleeves of the dress are ruffled and slighlyt off-the-shoulder, showing off a little bit of Katie’s toned shoulders for the cameras.

The dress plunges low into Holmes’ chest but she covers herself with a black halter neck bra. For the outing, the 40-year-old appears to be pretty much makeup-free, covering her her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses. The brunette beauty wears her long, brown locks in a high topknot and appears to be holding a floral coffee mug in her hands.

The actress accessorizes the look with a few necklaces, a pair of blue and white heels, and an oversized brown purse. According to the publication, Holmes has been spending a lot of her downtime in the Big Apple after having just completed four new projects — Coda, The Secret, Brahms: The Boy II, and No Apologies.

As fans of the Dawson’s Creek star know, she and boyfriend Jamie Foxx has been notoriously quiet about their relationship with one another and have only been spotted out and about together in public a handful of times. The couple are oftentimes the subject of breakup rumors but as The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, they appear to still be going strong as they were spotted in a rare public outing together.

Once again, The Daily Mail was the first to break the news of the pair’s outing with photos that show Katie and Jamie holding hands as they walked together in the Los Angeles area. Also spotted on the little outing was Foxx’s daughter, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx. In most of the images, Katie and Jamie remained inseparable, holding hands with every step they took. The pair also appeared to be all smiles in the images.

The trio had a busy outing together, spending a few hours at the Westfield Century City Mall where they got a bite to eat and did a little bit of shopping. On their way out, they hit up Bacio di Latte for some dessert. Contrary to rumors, the couple seems to be doing just fine!