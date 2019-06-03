Prince Louis Will Attend Trooping The Colour This Weekend, Making His Public Debut

Now that Prince Louis has officially turned 1-year-old, he will be making his public debut at next weekend’s annual Trooping the Colour parade and view it with the rest of his family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Town & Country reports that Prince Louis had his first birthday in April, and now that the little prince is finally a toddler, he can join the party and the whole world can finally get a glimpse of the prince.

The parade is the traditional way that the monarch’s birthday has been celebrated with a large military parade (Queen Elizabeth’s birthday is back in April, but the parade is traditionally in June due to weather concerns) with soldiers on horseback and all aspects of the military represented.

The British press confirmed that Prince Louis is scheduled to attend the parade on June 8 at approximately the same age that his siblings did.

“Princess Charlotte made her first appearance in 2016, after turning one in May, while Prince George began waving from the balcony in 2015. (He was born in July of 2013, so he was just shy of a year old when the parade came around in 2014).”

So far, the public has only gotten glimpses of Prince Louis is portraits, so they are excited to see the little royal in the flesh.

Prince Louis will make his first official public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping The Colour – via Express ????https://t.co/kjXxgk12Od — Crown Pandora ???? (@CrownPandora) June 2, 2019

For Prince Louis’ first birthday, Kate Middleton combined their Easter celebration with a family birthday party at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, according to The Inquisitr. Prince Louis’ birth date is April 23, but the Cambridges celebrated early so that Princess Charlotte and Prince George could enjoy the party up north before returning to London for their spring term at school.

The combined parties also made it easier for Prince William who headed out soon after the Easter celebration to honor those who lost their lives in the New Zealand Christchurch mosque shooting. Prince William made the trip on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in order to represent the royal family.

Also attending Prince Louis’ first birthday were his grandparents from both sides of the family and his aunts, uncles, and cousin Arthur, the son of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. But missing at this year’s party were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were back in Windsor as they were still awaiting the arrival of their first child, Archie Harrison, who didn’t end up making an appearance until May 6, nearly a week past his anticipated due date.