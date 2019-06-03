Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Petite, Toned Body On Instagram

Kate Hudson is showing her Instagram followers that she’s still in great shape.

On Monday, the Raising Helen actress shared a photo of herself enjoying the beach. In the snapshot, Hudson is standing near rocks as the ocean acts as her backdrop. The post shows Hudson rocking two different looks from her Fabletics line. For the first look, she’s wearing a blue ensemble, one featuring athletic leggings. The sports bra she’s wearing is space gray, and has light blue-and-white straps. Hudson’s bra shows off the actress’s toned abs, and her blonde hair is pushed slightly towards her face.

In the next look, Hudson is covering her belly by wearing a gray sweatshirt alongside a pair of short black leggings. Her long hair is flowing freely once again as she smiles directly at the camera. According to Hudson’s tags, attached to her photo, her tresses are the handiwork of hairstylist Gregory Russell. Hudson also went with a natural, barely-there makeup look for the photo shoot, one which was designed by celebrity makeup artist Monica Blunder. Hudson was also styled by makeup artist Sophie Lopez. Photos from the campaign were captured by Josh Olins.

At the time of this writing, Hudson’s athleisure images had received more than 17,000 likes from her 10.3 million followers. The post also received more than 100 comments from the model’s devoted followers. Many of her fans were surprised by how amazing Hudson’s body looks, particularly after having recently given birth to her baby girl, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

“It’s amazing how fast you got your body back what’s your advice?” one follower asked.

“You’re radiant!” another fan exclaimed.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hudson and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed Rani into the world in October of 2018. Rani is the Almost Famous actress’s third child, and her first with Danny. Hudson also has two children from previous relationships — Ryder Robinson, 15, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7. The Fools Gold actress has spoken about her love of fitness in the past, and has expressed her love for Pilates — and for riding her Peloton bike.

“I spin sometimes but, for me, Peloton is the best no-excuse workout – especially if I only have 20 minutes to spare. And I love riding my bike – to me, that’s not a workout,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health.

Hudson is also working with Weight Watchers, serving as the company’s latest celebrity ambassador. While the actress initially received backlash for joining the program, which is known for promoting weight loss, she said that she’s using the program to “stay healthy,” and to “stay focused and balanced.”