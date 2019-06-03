Khloe Kardashian Moves To Los Angeles Permanently Following Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is officially moving back to Calabasas, California, following her split from Tristan Thompson. The reality star had been living part-time in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while her home in Los Angeles was being renovated. Sources close to Kardashian say she is now gearing up to move back home with her 1-year-old daughter, True, following her dramatic split from the NBA star in February.

“For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloe wanted to change things up.”

Kardashian reportedly plans to live in Los Angeles permanently.

“[She] is happy her home got a face lift,” the source continued.

The Good American founder moved to Cleveland in September 2018 when basketball season began again for Thompson. At the time, the couple had been working to rebuild their relationship after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian with multiple women back in April, when the reality star was still pregnant. They had reportedly reconciled for the sake of their newborn little girl.

A source told People that moving back to Cleveland was difficult for Kardashian because she missed her family, but she was “committed to keeping her family together.”

She planned to fly back and forth between Los Angeles and Cleveland frequently so baby True could see her cousins.

Kardashian and Thompson then split for good in February when rumors spread that he hooked up with Jordyn Woods, a close friend to the Kardashian and Jenner clan. The mother of one has since been focusing on running her business, raising True, and spending time with her family. She is reportedly not seeing anyone right now and plans to be very careful when she re-enters the dating scene.

Kardashian opened up about the cheating scandal on Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As she spoke with her best friend, actress Malika Haqq, she angrily vented her frustration about Thompson’s demands for forgiveness.

“I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it,” she said.

She added that his “one stupid weekend” took a “demolishing” toll on their three-year relationship.

For more on Kardashian’s life after Thompson, check out Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. on E!. More insider information about the cheating scandal is reportedly coming to the series soon.