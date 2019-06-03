‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Crochet One-Piece On Instagram

Haley Kalil is heating up Instagram yet again. This time, she’s sharing a sizzling new shot from her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread, one that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, June 3, the 26-year-old wowed her followers with a new photo from her rookie spread in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. While Haley has shared a number of snaps from her feature in the provocative publication, today’s post appears to contain a new look — one which did not disappoint.

The redheaded bombshell left very little to the imagination in a crochet black bikini which barely covered her impressive figure. The piece was loosely stitched together with thick rope, creating a number of sexy cutouts which exposed nearly every inch of the stunner’s bronzed skin. Adding to the already risque display were two large cutouts right over Haley’s voluptuous assets, and the model posed with her arms covering her breasts to partially censor the photo.

Haley’s sexy swimsuit wrapped around her neck in a halter style, and also accentuated her toned abs and flat midsection. Though most of her lower half was covered by the ocean water in which she was standing, a peek at her shapely hips was possible — thanks to the high-cut nature of the skimpy swimwear.

To complete her dripping wet look, Haley sported a minimal face of makeup. A thick coating of mascara made her brown eyes pop in the jaw-dropping snap. Her signature red tresses were nearly out of sight as well, as they were slicked back behind her head.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie were quick to shower the beauty with love for the newest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 3,000 likes in very short order. Dozens of comments from her followers — many complimenting her eye-popping display — were also visible.

“Omg this is so fierce,” one person wrote, while another fan called the look “stunning.”

“That suit is insane!!! Omg I love it,” commented a third user.

Haley’s head-turning snap served as a reminder for aspiring models to submit their entry into Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s model search competition. The contest is how Haley — along with 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek — got involved with the publication. Both ladies won the magazine’s 2018 model search, earning them spreads in that year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.