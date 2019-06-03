Will Teresa Giudice Follow Joe To Italy? She Doesn’t Want To Get ‘Stuck’ With The Man Who Caused So Much Drama

Teresa Giudice is torn.

Teresa Giudice is being faced with an “impossible” decision.

As her husband Joe Giudice faces his looming deportation, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is reportedly considering relocating to Italy to keep her family intact. However, because Joe has caused so much turmoil in the lives of her and her family over the past several years, she is said to be concerned about feeling stuck.

“If she follows Joe to Italy, she’s stuck with the man who she feels is the reason why she went to prison and ruined her life. If she stays here and builds a new life for herself without him, she’s tearing her daughters away from their father,” an insider told In Touch Weekly, according to a June 2 report from All About the Real Housewives.

Teresa and Joe have been married for nearly 20 years and share four children, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

According to the report, Giudice hasn’t been sleeping well and often dreams that she’s back in prison, where she spent 11 months in 2015. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will surely recall, Giudice and her husband were both sentenced to prison time after they pleaded guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud. However, because they have children, the judge on their case allowed them to serve sentences at different times.

Following Giudice’s 11-month sentence, Joe began serving a 41-month term and was released from prison in March. Sadly, because a judge ordered his deportation months prior, he was immediately taken back into custody by ICE and sent to an immigration detention center.

While In Touch Weekly’s report suggested Giudice was unsure of what she will do if Joe is unable to have the order for his deportation reversed, Giudice told Andy Cohen earlier this year that she and Joe would go their “separate ways” if he’s deported to Italy.

“I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,'” she said during the Season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet.”

Giudice then said that her daughter Gabriella told her a move would be “so hard.”

Giudice also told Cohen that she didn’t want to uproot her kids from their life here in the United States because they have “been through so much already.”