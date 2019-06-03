Rita Ora Flashes Abs, Teases New Video In Latest Instagram Snap

Singer Ria Ora has been busy promoting her new single “Ritual,” and on Monday, the performer shared a snap on Instagram that showed her flashing her toned abs in a skimpy white crop top.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer also wore a white, loose-fitted, cropped T-shirt over the top with a pair of jeans in the photo. Several dancers also appeared behind the entertainer in the shot. The song is a collaboration with producers Tiesto and Jonas Blue, two DJs and record producers known for their electronic dance music. In the photo’s caption, Ora, 28, thanked the two for their support on the project.

In a press release, Tiesto said he was thrilled to be working with Ora on the project.

“I am always interested to explore new styles and was instantly excited to work [with Jonas Blue] on this project, which has a new and unique soundscape compared to my other releases,” the Grammy-winner said, per DJ City. “And Rita’s vocals take the track to the next level!”

“Ritual” is the first time Ora worked with Blue and Tiesto, and the singer has been filling her Instagram page with photos teasing fans with shots from the video.

The “Fall in Love” singer even shared a video clip of her first live performance of the song on Sunday at the 2019 Orange Warsaw Festival, saying she was happy the single was finally out. Fans loved the clip and many told the singer that they were planning to see her at upcoming performances at summer music festivals. She is scheduled to appear in Iceland, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Portugal, and Japan throughout the summer.

Ora showed off her figure earlier in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where she looked gorgeous in a strapless, figure-hugging satin white gown that featured a bustier top and a thigh-high slit that showed off the singer’s toned legs. The “Better than You” singer accessorized the sexy look with a dazzling diamond necklace with matching earrings and white heels that featured white feathers.

Ora also stunned fans in a beautiful two-piece violet dress at the festival that featured a plunging neckline. The full-length ensemble included intricate floral beading and a sweeping train that complemented the entertainer’s elegant look.

Fans wanting to keep up with what is going on with the “Poison” singer, as well as when the video for new single drops, can follow Ora on Instagram.