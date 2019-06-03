Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexy Dog Walk Flaunts Cleavage Before Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Event

Vogue reports that American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski recently rocked a sexy Maryam Nassir Zadeh outfit from spring 2019 as she walked her puppy, Colombo. The outfit included a ribbed camel-hued midi skirt with a bedazzled buckle and an uber-cropped red top that revealed the sizzling model’s cleavage. She also carried a straw Carolina Santo Domingo bag to match her braided gold hoops.

Although Ratajkowski wore a pair of optic white chunky soled A.P.L sneakers on her dog walk, she swapped them out for Andrea Wazen mules as she attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event.

It’s not the first time Ratajkowski made news Monday. As The Inquisitr reported, fans saw her trademark booty in an Instagram post — although not quite in the usual way. The black-and-white photo shows Ratajkowski being carried over the shoulder of her husband, movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and captures her booty as she wears casual sweatpants and a cut-off tee. She appears relaxed and happy in the photo, and her caption calls it her “preferred method of transportation.”

Earlier this year, Ratajkowski made some new additions to her collection, Inamorata BODY line, which includes panties, bralettes, and bodysuits.

“It has the Rata in it, but it means female lover, or like muse. And the idea to me is that it’s not just like a man’s idea of a siren — you love yourself, right? So, you’re your own muse,” she said during an Elle interview.

Emily Ratajkowski Picked This Cool Downtown Label for her City Dog Walk https://t.co/lDp8nlnZjJ pic.twitter.com/77DweEqHuh — Mi Chic New York (@MiChicNewYork1) June 3, 2019

Ratajkowski spoke about her upbringing in Southern California and its culture, which she says can be described as “girls living in their swimsuits.” But she said that the lifestyle was not sexual and focused on women enjoying themselves. After noticing the same attitude of New Yorkers, Ratajkowski said she wanted to provide fashion items that women could wear outside of the beach.

The 27-year-old also spoke about her confidence, which she says is the result of practice.

“… it totally is. And it’s not one that you’re going to always be good at. And I think that’s just really important to remember. I mean, there’s so many different ways you can criticize your body, and it’s not just about what size you are, you know?”

Ratajkowski said that during times of low confidence, people — young women in particular — are often hard on themselves and compare themselves to others. She claims that it’s important for people to realize in these moments that it’s impossible to always be all the things you want in “every given moment.”