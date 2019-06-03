Hannah Brown Calls Peter Weber Her Boyfriend In ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoiler-Filled Sneak Peek For Episode 4

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that both Hannah Brown and the show’s viewers may become quite smitten with bachelor Peter Weber as Episode 4 airs on Monday, June 3. This California-based pilot has already generated a fair amount of buzz this spring and a new sneak peek into the next show reveals that he will probably get pulses racing with his next moves.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, there are two individual dates and one group date during Episode 4. The Bachelorette spoilers for the June 3 show have revealed that the group date will contain a lot of drama that will cause chaos all the way through the end of the episode. However, Hannah’s time with Peter will be far from chaotic or dramatic.

A sneak peek from ABC teases the romantic alone time that Hannah and Peter get to sneak in during Episode 4. The Bachelorette spoilers do reveal that Peter is on the rugby group date, and he might end up with the group date rose. Whether he gets the rose at that point or not, he has a big question for Brown that seemingly makes her get giggly and tingly.

The clip shows that Peter will tell Hannah that she’s “fricking beautiful.” Weber will then start to lead up to asking her a question, but The Bachelorette spoilers tease that he’ll make Brown a little nervous due to all of the build-up.

Peter’s question isn’t all that complicated though. He’ll ask if Hannah will officially be his girlfriend, acknowledging that she still has more than a dozen other “boyfriends” at the moment. The Bachelorette spoilers share that she will giggle as she says yes and tell him that she would love to be his girlfriend.

Hannah and Peter will share some sweet smooches and she’ll tell him that he’s the only one who has asked her to be his girlfriend. Weber will tell Brown he’s going to give this his all and that he’s very excited to see where things go.

As Hannah was filming earlier this spring, Peter flew under the radar of most spoiler fans to a large degree. However, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he is definitely one to keep an eye on as things progress for Brown.

Could Peter Weber end up with Hannah Brown’s final rose this spring? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there are more romantic moments on the way for this duo and fans will not want to miss this sweet segment as it airs during Episode 4 on Monday night.