Bella Hadid’s Urban Casual Outfit Couldn’t Get Any Tinier As She Seeks Flu & Allergy Relief In Instagram Share

Hunting down allergy treatment doesn’t generally involve an itsy-bitsy outfit, but supermodel Bella Hadid bucked that bit of thinking today in a leggy display. The 22-year-old has taken to Instagram to detail her way of fighting “flu,” and her method isn’t exactly what one might expect.

On June 3, Bella updated her Instagram feed. While a caption mentioned the model as being on the hunt for something to fight her illness, the pictures showed a cheerful display. Appearing to run through the streets of a major metropolis, Bella looked upbeat and happy.

While Bella’s smile was big, her outfit was pretty tiny. The model showcased her enviable frame in a stylish mini skirt and a matching jacket in light grays. While the cropped upper flashed the star’s back, the skirt flaunted her long bronzed legs. Bella paired her look with blue-and-white sneakers, a shoulder bag, and statement shades. Her search for “remedies” wasn’t a solo adventure, though, as Bella was joined by pal Yasmine Diba. A fun snap showed both girls showcasing their footwear. Likewise photographed was a humorous sign suggesting the pair had found a spot selling Bella’s much-needed treatment.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts on the snapshots in the attached comments section.

“That two piece [sic] is too cute,” one fan wrote.

Many fans, however, probed the star on the seeming absence of her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

“Where’s the @theweeknd?????” one user asked.

“Can you please tell me if your boyfriend is alive or nah?” read another comment.

Despite what seems to be a mention of ill health, Bella has appeared in top form of late. Just yesterday, the model posted some sizzling, sandy snapshots in which she’s rocking a tiny Fendi bikini. The snaps in question — seen above — were, however, likely shot some time ago, coming from Hadid’s recent Vogue Spain cover. Recent paparazzi shots of Bella in Monaco at the end of May also suggested that she was in good health. She was also photographed while sipping champagne on a boat while in the company of fellow model Kendall Jenner.

When it comes to rocking tiny outfits, Bella Hadid is a pro. Hadid’s legendary street style is known for its braless, cleavage-flaunting, or otherwise revealing nature. That said, Bella is also a lover of ’90s trends, as high-waisted jeans and sneakers are a core part of her casual wardrobe.

Today’s update had racked up over 265,000 likes within one hour of having been posted, and over 500 comments were left in response to it. Bella has 24.6 million Instagram followers.