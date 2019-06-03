Did ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Split From Fiance Dennis McKinley? She Confirms Relationship Status

The couple just welcomed their baby girl in March.

Have Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley called off their relationship, just months after getting engaged and welcoming their first child?

As May drew to a close, rumors of a potential breakup began swirling after fans noticed the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had unfollowed McKinley on social media. However, according to a June 2 report from Radar Online, the couple has not called it quits. In fact, they’re still engaged.

On Sunday, the outlet shared a series of photos of Williams showing off the engagement ring McKinley gave to her at the end of last year, and reported that the reality star and new mom was attempting to keep her engagement intact. In the photos, Williams was seen sitting on stage at the Georgia World Congress Center. She was photographed while wearing a silver metallic strapless gown, proudly showing off her stunning bling.

As the outlet explained, Williams was serving as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo.

During the event, Williams shared a number of photos and video clips to her Instagram account, all of which featured her engagement ring. However, when it came to McKinley, he was not seen in any of her posts, and didn’t appear to be present during the event. Instead, he appeared to be in Chicago, posting an Instagram photo of a couple of hot dogs as his future wife tended to her exciting keynote duties.

According to a previous report from Radar Online, Williams and McKinley’s relationship drama began after she was hit with a $240,000 tax lien earlier this year. While the lien has since been settled, an insider claimed Williams and McKinley aren’t on the same page when it comes to their finances, and that they will be documenting their struggles for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Filming started on Tuesday, and Porsha’s drama with Dennis is going to unfold on camera,” an insider revealed to Radar Online. “They are not on the same page when it comes to spending money.”

Loading...

During a number of episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Porsha’s Having a Baby— the latter being Williams and McKinley’s baby-themed spinoff series — the couple was seen at odds over their living arrangements. They even discussed the idea of signing a prenuptial agreement before they wed.

While Williams has made a telling statement with her latest ring photos, McKinley has not yet spoken publicly about their relationship status.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.