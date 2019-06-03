Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Revealing Orange Bikini On Instagram

Larsa Pippen knows that the right answer to being handed lemons is to make lemonade, and if she can rock a skimpy swimsuit while doing so, even better. On Monday, the 44-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share an eye-popping photo of herself in a racy swimsuit as she holds a few lemons in her hands.

In the photo in question, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is posing in front of a lemon tree as she dons an orange, one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and a cutout in the midsection that shows off quite a bit of cleavage as well as Pippen’s incredibly toned abs. In addition, the swimsuit also boasts very high-cut legs with sides that come up well above her hips, showcasing the model’s wide hips, which contrasts with her slender waistline in a way that accentuates Pippen’s hourglass figure. The piece features two thin straps that go over her shoulders in addition to a few strings on the back that go around her ribcage.

Pippen accessorized her summer look with a pair of black shades, which according to the tag she included with her post is by Dior. A thin sparkly chain around her neck gives her look a touch of shine.

Pippen is wearing her long hair in a side part and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is facing the camera with her lips slightly parted as if she had been talking when the photo was captured. As indicated by one of the tags on the post, the image was shot by Maddie Córdoba.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Pippen shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered just shy of 20,000 likes and over 330 comments within just about an hour of being posted. Users of the photo-sharing app took to the comments section to comment on Pippen’s hotness as well as to share their admiration for her.

“I honestly say you are the hottest mom on the planet,” one user raved, trailing it with a series of emoji.

“Them highlights is life!!” another one chimed in, complimenting her hairstyle and color.

In addition to her social media presence, Pippen is also known for being one of the best friends of reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, often making appearances on the family’s famous show. Pippen is also known for having been married to NBA iconic player Scottie Pippen, though the couple is in the middle of a divorce.