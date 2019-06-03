Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian Share Sweet Photos As They Celebrate Their Son Mason’s 16th Birthday

The exes shared throwback photos and present-day pics of their firstborn son.

Brandi Glanville’s little boy is not so little anymore. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran celebrated the 16th birthday of her son, Mason, over the weekend. Glanville and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, both took to Instagram to share sweet throwback photos of their son, also offering up some recent snaps detailing what Mason looks like today.

Brandi shared photos featuring birthday boy Mason with his younger brother, Jake, describing her sons as the two loves of her life. The Bravo star also posted a selfie, one which had been taken on Mason’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband shared a throwback snap of their son getting a piggyback ride from him. In the caption, Eddie wrote that Mason will never need a car, because he’ll always give him a ride on his back.

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian’s current wife, also took to Instagram to wish her stepson some birthday love. Rimes described herself as Mason’s “weird, meditating, reincarnation believing stepmom.” The country singer also wrote that she is “honored” to be the 16-year-old’s stepmom, and said that Mason brings a smile to her face every day. Rimes also posted a video of family and friends singing “Happy Birthday” to Mason.

You can see Brandi Glanville, Eddie Cibrian, and LeAnn Rimes’ birthday photos and videos below.

There was a time when Brandi Glanville might have been annoyed by LeAnn Rimes’ posts about her son, but no more. The formerly feuding stars put an end to their beef a while back, and even posed together during a family Easter celebration in April.

At the height of Brandi and LeAnn’s decade-long feud, the reality star routinely blasted her ex-husband’s new wife for posting photos of Mason and Jake on social media, with Rimes calling herself their “bonus” mom. But in 2016, Brandi Glanville told Us Weekly that she, Eddie, and LeAnn realized they needed to “focus on [their sons] and get over our bulls**t.” After years of public fighting, the trio ultimately decided to band together as one parental unit for the sake of their kids, and Brandi even told Entertainment Tonight that she now considers Eddie and LeAnn to be her friends.

Fans got wind of the resolved feud last summer, when Brandi Glanville posted an Instagram selfie of her and Rimes at Jake’s birthday party. Brandi captioned the pic by telling fans there was finally “peace” between her and LeAnn Rimes.