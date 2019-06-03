Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sneak Peek Teases Shiloh’s Arrest, Harmony’s Demands, & Ryan’s Resistance

A new preview for the week of June 3 teases spoilers that will have General Hospital fans buzzing. Jordan’s fighting for her life while Ryan’s resisting helping her, and Shiloh may have to face consequences at last. Even if Shiloh lands in hot water, teasers reveal that Willow shouldn’t let her guard down yet.

The new sneak peek posted to the show’s Twitter page reveals a fresh round of General Hospital spoilers. At some point this week, Chase will enter Shiloh’s room at GH, and will tell Shiloh that he’s under arrest.

The Dawn of Day leader thought he’d made a deal with Jason and Sam in order to stay out of trouble. In addition to that, Shiloh pressured Margaux to ensure that any evidence disappeared. However, it looks as if Shiloh may find that he underestimated Sonny’s power.

While Shiloh scrambles, Willow will face a new challenge. General Hospital spoilers reveal that her mother, Harmony, will return to Port Charles — and that she won’t be happy. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Willow led Harmony to believe that she miscarried her pregnancy. Now, with Harmony’s return, the teacher faces new questions from her mother.

Willow tried to convince Shiloh of the same thing, but he didn’t fall for it. Now, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Harmony will push her daughter for more information, wanting to know where the baby is.

"I was hoping we could discuss Jasper Jacks." #GH pic.twitter.com/iWX1Skx14M — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 3, 2019

While General Hospital spoilers reveal that there are big moments set to play out this week as regards Dawn of Day, there are major developments in the Ryan storyline coming, as well. The Inquisitr shared that Aunt Stella will take a stab at talking with Ryan, and it seems that she may have an impact.

According to the new print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Jordan will get Ryan’s kidney. How is he convinced to cooperate? Finn and Curtis are putting together one route to make it happen, while Stella goes another. Kevin will face off with his brother, too.

Curtis is willing to go as far as it takes to help Jordan. And Ryan knows it. Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @donnellturner1 pic.twitter.com/0tCPqQpCVa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 31, 2019

Kevin will tear into Ryan, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that the evil twin won’t be flustered. Kevin will apparently face his brother — in hopes of convincing him to help Jordan — but his efforts prove unsuccessful. Kevin will join up with Finn and Curtis in the scheme they are planning, but it seems it ultimately becomes unnecessary.

Stella’s talk apparently convinces Ryan to agree to the surgery, but is this really the end of his reign of terror? That much isn’t clear yet, but many fans are hopeful that this will essentially wrap up this ongoing storyline.

The Inquisitr teases that the week of June 3 also brings a date for Michael and Sasha, the return of Drew and Kim, as well as positive moments with Elizabeth. General Hospital spoilers tease that there are still some juicy twists and turns on the way, but these next few episodes should contain plenty of buzzworthy developments — and fans won’t want to miss them.