‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 12 Cast News: Who Is On The Chopping Block?

Who's in? Who may be out?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Season 12 is currently in production, and as the ladies continue to film the new episodes, a new report has surfaced in regard to the official cast lineup of the Bravo TV reality show.

On June 3, Radar Online shared a report about the show’s cast, explaining that while Porsha Williams is currently in the midst of drama with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, she may actually be in big trouble with the series’ producers.

As fans may have seen, Williams unfollowed McKinley — along with her mother and her sister — days ago. This action promptly sparked rumors of a potential split between the two. However, despite the fact that their relationship is expected to be a hot topic during Season 12, her full-time return has not yet been confirmed.

“Porsha’s job could be in jeopardy this season if she doesn’t deliver authentic stories,” an insider explained. “She can’t act like Kenya and hide things from the show. If she does, she could lose her status as a full time housewife, which would cost her a lot of money.”

As for who could be returning to the show, rumors have been swirling around a number of ex-stars — including Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, and Sheree Whitfield. However, according to Radar Online, Parks is not being welcomed back to the show, particularly after having accused Kandi Burruss of wanting to drug and have sex with Williams. As the outlet explained, Parks simply has no storyline for the series.

“Kandi is a professional. She would film with anyone, but she did not want to film with Phaedra,” the insider added.

While it is unclear whether or not Whitfield will be welcomed back to the show, the report stated that NeNe Leakes would certainly be on board if she was. After all, after enduring feuds with the majority of her co-stars earlier this year, NeNe could use an ally on the show.

Although Moore was reportedly booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 10 — after she failed to showcase her new life as a wife — she will allegedly be making a return for Season 12, after agreeing to a $1 million pay cut.

“Kenya has to really show up this season,” the source told Radar Online. “She hopefully learned her lesson from before when she got fired, but there are no guarantees as to how much screen time she will get.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.