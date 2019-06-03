Lady Gaga Addresses Split From Christian Carino For First Time During Las Vegas Show

It has been nearly four months since it was confirmed that Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino ended their engagement, and the pop star has stayed completely silent on the subject — until now. According to Us Weekly, the “Bad Romance” singer addressed her breakup for the first time this past weekend during a show in Las Vegas.

Gaga’s first mention ever of her broken engagement came during her “Jazz & Piano” show on Sunday, June 2. The singer was gearing up to perform Ella Fitzgerald’s “Someone To Watch Over Me,” which tells the story of a woman searching for love. The 33-year-old had performed the song a handful of times before — most recently earlier this year in January — but before belting out the tune, pointed out that something was different about singing it this time around.

“Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” she told the audience.

Us Weekly previously confirmed back in February that Lady Gaga and Carino had called it quits after two years together, with a source later telling the news outlet in April that the talent agent had “infringed on her creative process” before their breakup.

“[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” the insider explained.

Despite the obvious emotions that surrounded her performance of the song, the star didn’t let it affect her show and even kept the party going by popping in for an impromptu performance at the NoMad Restaurant inside NoMad Hotel at Park MGM.

According to Billboard, the A Star Is Born actress surprised the audience of Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show following her own Vegas gig, taking the stage for almost two hours to perform six songs.

“How’s everybody doing tonight,” the star said as she made her way up on stage with Newman, who is the bandleader for her “Jazz & Piano” show. “Well, I sang for two and a half hours, so this s**t we are about to do is f***ing irresponsible.”

Gaga kept the party going with performances of “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “Orange Colored Sky,” “Ev’ry Time Say Goodbye,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” By song five, however, her four-hour extravaganza took a bit of a toll on her, and she requested a chair to be brought up to the small stage.

“This is what happens after two and a half hours of performing and five glasses of whiskey,” she explained to the audience.